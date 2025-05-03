A very successful Condo 750 held

Todd Ridley has won the 2025 Condo 750 (Moto) title. The seasoned competitor from Condobolin, beat Corey Banks and Liam McConnell, to take top spot on the podium. In the Auto section, Andrew and David Travis finished first. The local pairing of Daniel Jones and Bernard Weber secured second place. William Dunn and Gareth Edwards came third. A presentation night for competitors was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 6 April. Awards were donated by Maspro, and additional award products were donated by Penrite Oil. The Ray Davis Memorial Trophy was awarded to Annmarie Seaton (sponsorship officer), Kelle Mooney (treasurer) and Bruce Broad (Track Coordinator and Advisor).Max Irvine (Moto) together with Ben Hogan and Kiah Beer (Auto) were named Rookie of the Year at 2025 event. Don Lark was recognised with the Andrew L’Estrange Memorial Trophy. The Fossil Award (for Oldest Moto Finisher) was presented to Malcolm Marks (Charleville). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.