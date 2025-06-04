A very determined dig at Temora

GAME REPORT: Condo Rams vs Temora Tuskers (Saturday 24th May)

The Rams rolled into Temora ready to throw everything at it, boots on, heads up, and not a doubt in sight.

What followed was a gutsy, physical, and all-out brilliant performance.

From the opening whistle, it was clear the Rams came to play.

Structured in attack, relentless in defence, and hitting harder than a tax bill in June. Every phase had purpose, and the boys held their line with grit and discipline. It was one of those performances where the effort matched the execution, proper team footy.

George Simiana led from the front, charging into contact with purpose and proving near impossible to pull up once he got going.

On the sideline, coach Greg Wynn was dialled in from start to finish, guiding the boys, keeping things calm, and clearly proud of the shift they were putting in. The scoreboard didn’t fall our way, but the standard of footy absolutely did.

Special mention to Gil Toole absolutely everywhere. Scored both of our tries, controlled the breakdowns, ran the show, and barely broke a sweat. If we had two of him, the comp would be over. Certified freak.

Big ups to Sam Nixon, who handed out more bodyshots than a bucks party. No noise, no nonsense — just Tuskers hitting the turf like it was their job. Unreal effort.

Temora ended up with two yellow cards — not sure if they were playing rugby or trying to fill out a loyalty card for the sin bin. But credit to them — they kept it together and dide nough to take the chocolates. Tough side, played to the whistle, and made us earn every inch.

Shoutout to club favourite Pic Fyfe, who gave it a crack but went down with what looked like a calf strain (or maybe he just remembered he’s not 21 anymore). Either way, brave effort.

Temora got the chocolates, but their number 8 gave us dessert — dropped a guaranteed try that will have him ducking for cover in the team group chat for at least six weeks.

We scored two cracking tries but couldn’t split the sticks, and in the end, went down 12–10 — closer than the kicking tee and the bin right now.

Huge credit to the whole squad — and especially the full bench of subs who made the trip. That’s the kind of commitment that makes a club.

Points: 3 – George Simiana; 2 – Doug Irvine; 1 – Tom Clemson.

Players Player- Will Clemson.

Deep Heat Diaries