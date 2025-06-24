A very busy month for Forbes Livestock
May was packed with two strong Store Cattle Sales and consistent sale yardings that delivered good prices across the board for Forbes Livestock and Agency Co. June is shaping up to be another big month for the team. They are “looking forward to strong second half of the year and some rain to keep things green and growing!” a post on the for Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page.
Latest News
Rams share a laugh on the field
On Saturday, 7 June the Condobolin Rams First Grade Men [...]
A very busy month for Forbes Livestock
May was packed with two strong Store Cattle Sales and [...]
AFL Success
Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the NSWPSSA [...]
Under 14’s Buckley Shield
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School Under 14’s rugby [...]
JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE
O’Connors are the proud sponsors of the Condobolin Rams Under [...]
Students take a risk in Public Speaking
Parkes was the destination for nearly ninety students on Monday [...]