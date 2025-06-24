A very busy month for Forbes Livestock

May was packed with two strong Store Cattle Sales and consistent sale yardings that delivered good prices across the board for Forbes Livestock and Agency Co. June is shaping up to be another big month for the team. They are “looking forward to strong second half of the year and some rain to keep things green and growing!” a post on the for Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page.

