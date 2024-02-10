A successful presentation night

Another successful year of learning, another successful presentation awards night, done and dusted.
“Congratulations to all of our students who tried their very best most days (we all have an off day here and there). Everyone has zoomed ahead on their 2023 learning journey setting themselves up for success again in 2024.” read a post on the Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
“We say farewell to year 6 with happy-sad in our hearts as the next step in their learning journey begins. We welcome 2024 kindergarten as they start their formal learning journey with us. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces as they continue along their learning journey.” the post continued.
The students went back to school on Thursday 1st February.
Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
