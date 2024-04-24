A special occasion for Barry
Happy Birthday to Barry Crouch, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, 10 April. Barry celebrated with family and friends at the Condobolin Sports Club. Guests travelled from Parkes, Sydney, Canberra and Tasmania for the occasion.
ABOVE:Barry and Jan Crouch (sitting) with their children Howard, Leanne and Mark. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
BELOW: Mark Crouch, Janine Crouch, Laura Malcolm, Bailey Anderson, John Anderson, Leanne Anderson, Linda McHugh, and Howard Crouch (back); Bart Anderson, Barry Crouch, Jan Crouch, Cody Martin (centre) along with (front) Benji Anderson, Poppy Anderson, Jett Martin and Reni Martin. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
