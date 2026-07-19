A podium finish for Chad

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Chad Worland has achieved an outstanding result at the 2026 Millewa Quarries (Mildura) Hattah Desert Race, claiming third place overall in the Junior category.

Capping off a strong weekend, Chad secured second place in his class, out of a field of around 120 competitors. He also managed to attain third place in the Junior Small Wheels section.

The Hattah Desert Race is one of Australia’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle events, attracting talented senior and junior riders from across the country to tackle the demanding sandy terrain and challenging conditions.

It was held over three days, from Friday, 3 July until Sunday, 5 July on a gruelling red-mallee dirt track located at Colignan in Victoria, which is about 53 kilometres south of Mildura and 26 kilometres south of Red Cliffs.

Some 46 riders from the Condo Auto Sports Club also took part in this year’s race, making them the fourth ranked Club who have riders competing.

Chad’s podium finish is a testament to his determination, skill and preparation. Competing against a strong field, he delivered a consistent performance to secure a well-deserved place among

the top three finishers.

Family, friends and supporters have praised Chad’s effort throughout the weekend, recognising the dedication and determination required to compete at such a high level.

Congratulations to Chad on an exceptional achievement and a memorable result at the 2026 Millewa Quarries (Mildura) Hattah Desert Race. We wish him every success as he continues his racing journey.

Image Credit: Naomi Worland.