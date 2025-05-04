A new look for Ramettes

The Condobolin Ramettes have a brand new guernsey design for 2025. “The artwork on the back of our guernseys was designed by Belinda Coe; Representing the clubs in the Woodbridge Cup, the Condobolin Rams and Ramettes and the Condobolin Community. The Goanna also representing Wiradjuri country which Condobolin is situated on,” a post on the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page read.

ABOVE: The front design of the Ramettes guernseys; and BELOW: The back design of the Ramettes guernseys. Image Credits: Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 01/05/2025

