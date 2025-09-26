A more secure future for Tottenham water supply

By Melissa Blewitt

There is now more secure future for Tottenham’s water supply.

The NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council have bolstered Tottenham’s drought preparedness with the completion of an extensive upgrade to the Leg-0-Mutton Dam, marking the final milestone in a $4.6 million water infrastructure project.

This investment ensures more reliable year-round access to water for residents in Tottenham, Albert, and surrounding rural communities, helping the region better manage resources and withstand future droughts.

The aim of the project was to deliver modern, resilient infrastructure that secures water supply for generations to come.

“Completion of this significant project is welcome news for our community as we are in a much stronger position to weather the next drought thanks to a more durable Leg-0-Mutton Dam, as well as a substantially larger Albert Reservoir,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said.

“Increased storage capacity will make the dam more reliable so that water is available for our residents when they need it the most.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the NSW Government’s support in ensuring our community has new water infrastructure that will benefit generations to come.”

When in use, Leg-0-Mutton dam water is treated at the Tottenham Water Treatment Plant, stored in the town’s reservoir and distributed to households. When offline, potable water is supplied via the Albert Reservoir, recently ungraded to 1.18ML, nearly double its original capacity and filled through a pipeline from Forbes.

“We know the Lachlan Shire is extremely vulnerable to drought and that access to water is always top of mind for locals, which is why the NSW Government stepped in to deliver infrastructure solutions that will lock-in more secure and reliable water in the face of a drying climate,” NSW DCCEEW Director of Grants Program, Kirsty Fenton, explained.

“This project was a strategic two-pronged approach which has given the Leg-0-Mutton Dam a new lease of life alongside a much larger 1.18ML reservoir that will support Tottenham and Albert over the long term and help address water security concerns by increasing storage and supply.

“Seeing this project cross the finishing line at a pivotal time of year, when the dam starts filling up with water from rainfall and overflows from the Forbes network, is a huge win and will put these towns on the front foot when they move into the warmer months.”