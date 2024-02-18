A joyous occasion

The Filipino Australian Community gathered for a Christmas celebration at the Masonic Lodge in Condobolin recently. Everyone who attended had a fabulous time. There were plenty of games, songs, and raffles to keep everyone entertained. Santa even dropped by for a visit. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 15/02/2024By

Latest News

A joyous occasion

18/02/2024|

The Filipino Australian Community gathered for a Christmas celebration at [...]

Aimee joins team

17/02/2024|

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre welcomed Aimee Golya to the [...]

Friday Night Cricket

17/02/2024|

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association hosted Friday Night Cricket on 2 [...]

Pelican Heaven

17/02/2024|

It’s official – Lake Brewster is the No. 1 spot [...]

We recommend