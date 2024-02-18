A joyous occasion
The Filipino Australian Community gathered for a Christmas celebration at the Masonic Lodge in Condobolin recently. Everyone who attended had a fabulous time. There were plenty of games, songs, and raffles to keep everyone entertained. Santa even dropped by for a visit. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
