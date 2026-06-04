A great upgrade for the Ungarie Recreation Ground!
New electric roller shutters were recently installed on the canteen windows in Ungarie, providing a practical and modern improvement to the facility for local sporting groups and community events.
Bland Shire Council is proud to support projects that help improve community infrastructure and enhance local facilities for volunteers, players and spectators alike.
These improvements will help keep the canteen secure, functional and ready for many more busy game days ahead.
Source and Image Credit: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.
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