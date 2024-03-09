A grand victory

Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) and Vashti Williams (Trundle) and their Western Zone girls’ team have come out on top in the Western Girls in the Western Zone Under 12s grand final. They defeated Orange by five wickets in the Grand Final on Sunday, 25 February. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association, Trundle Junior Cricket Club and both of your communities are very proud of you!

ABOVE: Vashti Williams and Rachel Grimmond with their Grand Final medals. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.