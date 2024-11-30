A good roll up

Bridge

There was a good roll up for Bridge on Tuesday. We had three tables the cards were interesting with 12 and 13 tricks made in 7 of the 25 hands (but then again there were 11 hands worth nothing!)

Well done Jan and John for finding a slam and winning the day with a score of 62! We lesser lights sign off in game too often without giving more thought as to the value of the hand! So, coming second on 54 were Max, Edwina, Sandra, Dick and Lorraine. Who’d have thought? The rest of us don’t rate a mention!

The Bridge Christmas party will be held on Sunday 15th of December a along similar lines as last year (remember that?) Play Bridge 3:00 and party from 5:00?

We hope Santa will have the computer and the bridge mates talking to each other by then! Saves having to do the maths and write it down!

The Rooster may crow but the hen delivers the goods.

BRIDGETS BEAU (and hen).