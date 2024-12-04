A good roll up

Bridge

It’s that busy time of the year again, and a number of our members were away for business, pleasure and sundry other reasons. Hopefully we will get a bigger turnout this week.

John was on fire again, bidding and getting a minor slam with the first hand of the day! We’ll bid and well played John!

By manually scoring, we were able to play two rounds of three boards, then two. By playing several rounds of three boards, we were able to lessen the sitout times. Who wants to sit out when you can be playing? No one right?

After the first round Edwina was ahead with 2,080 points. However, John was too strong in the second round, winning with 4,040 points.

At the end of the day John was the winner with 4,040 points, Edwina was second with 2,810 points and Lorraine was third with 2,230 points. Congratulations to all the winners and all the players.

Doing what you like is freedom; liking what you do is happiness!

Are you on the naughty list or the nice list?

Bridget.