A funding boost for Picnic Race Club

A $2,000 grant will mean there will be brand new marquees at the Condobolin Picnic Races in 2025.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton visited with the hard working Condobolin Picnic Race Club Committee members on Thursday, 1 August to chat about the funding and the popular races.

The Condobolin Picnic Race Club Committee were one of 31 organisations in the Parkes electorate to benefit from the Australian Government’s 2023-24 Volunteer Grants program. All organisations shared in funding of $66,225.

The Volunteer Grants program provides organisations with funding of between $1,000 and $5,000 to purchase small equipment items, contribute towards the cost of training courses and background checks, and to help reimburse volunteers for the cost of their fuel or transport.

“Congratulations to each of the successful groups who have received a much-needed funding boost,” Mr Coulton said in May when the successful funding applicants were announced.

“I know many of our local organisations have been struggling during the current cost-of-living crisis as fewer people have the capacity to donate, while their own bills continue to rise.

“These grants will help ease some of that pressure and help our community groups to invest in projects that will enable them to continue the great work they do in communities across the Parkes electorate.

“Our volunteer groups make such a valuable contribution to our towns and it’s all thanks to the selfless volunteers who generously give their time, efforts, talents and skills for the betterment of our communities.

“Volunteering has a strong presence throughout the Parkes electorate, whether it be helping out with local sporting teams and land care groups, responding to natural disasters or other emergencies, or helping local charities support some of our most disadvantaged people.

“I look forward to seeing the ways in which this funding will boost volunteer efforts across the electorate.”

Other organisations on the Lachlan Shire to benefit from the funding program included Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana Club Incorporated ($4,500) and Tottenham Pony Club ($1,000).