A Day of Resilience and Team Spirit!

The Lake Cargelligo Central School PSSA netball team versed Condobolin on Friday 25th July.

Despite the miserable weather, the students showed incredible hard work and dedication, winning 3 out of 4 games! Although the students faced elimination from the competition, the laughter and enjoyment on the court were truly inspiring.

“A huge thank you to Aunty Kirstin for sharing her wisdom and knowledge during our team huddles, helping us stay focused and motivated. Big shoutout to Lorinda for her enthusiastic support and cheering, which kept our spirits high, and to Ms. Mikayla for her fantastic umpiring and encouragement throughout the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“Our team may not have made it all the way, but the camaraderie and fun we shared made it an unforgettable experience! Go team!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.