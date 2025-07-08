A Boost for Sport in Barwon

By Melissa Blewitt

There has been a major boost for sport in the Barwon Electorate.

Nine sporting projects across Barwon, including Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United Rugby, will share in nearly $300,000 in grants following a successful bid by State Member Roy Butler to secure discretionary funding from the NSW Government and Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper.

Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United Rugby will use the $36,000 in funding to upgrade a range of outdated kitchen and canteen appliances, including fryers, food display bars, and warmers, to enhance functionality and efficiency.

The Minister for Sport can award grants that align with the Office of Sport’s Strategic Plan. This is known as discretionary funding.

“Sport is so important to Barwon communities, not only for the health benefits it brings, but also for social cohesion. Many of our sporting clubs are central to community life, and investing in this infrastructure can benefit these communities beyond just weekend sport,” Mr Butler explained.

“I’d like to thank the NSW Government and the Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper, for providing nine regional and rural sporting clubs with the funding they need to keep contributing to their local sport and community. Sport out west is more than just recreation, for us it’s vital to our social fabric, this funding means we can continue to invest and improve in Barwon’s overall quality of life.”

Other Clubs to receive funding included South Broken Hill Football Club, West Broken Hill Football Club, Broken Hill Pistol Club, Warren Netball Club, Warren Junior Soccer Association, Walgett PCYC, Narrabri Soccer Club and Cobar Ward Oval, Cobar Shire Council.