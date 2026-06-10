7-10 Girls Touch Team Compete at Carnival

The Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7–10 Girls Touch Football Team recently travelled to Dubbo to compete in the Western Central Schools Touch Football Carnival.

The girls had an outstanding day on the field, remaining undefeated throughout the competition with the following results:

Game 1 vs Dunedoo – 10–0 WIN

Game 2 vs Molong – 11–1 WIN

Game 3 vs Portland – 11–0 WIN

Qualifying Final vs Gulargambone – 9–1 WIN

The team played extremely well all day, showing excellent teamwork, skill and encouragement towards one another in every game. Their positive attitude and determination were a credit to the school.

“Congratulations to the girls on a fantastic achievement in progressing through to the Central School State Touch Football Finals, which will be held in Dubbo on Tuesday 1st September. Many thanks to all of the parents who were able to attend and support the team throughout the day. Your encouragement was greatly appreciated.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.