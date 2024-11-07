2024 Top Woodlands Agricultural Bureau & Landcare Inc Annual Wheat Crop Competition/Crop Tour

Report

A group of local farmers met in Albert at 8.30am on Monday 21st October to greet our wheat crop competition judges, Col McMaster (NSW DPI) and Joe Bowen (Ag-n-Vet) and trainee agronomist Laura, before heading off on this year’s crop judging and crop tour of 10 crops and Delta Ag variety trials in the Top Woodlands and Tottenham district.

First crop to be judged was entered by Wayne & Michael Jarvis at Mayfield West which was Lancer planted on 18th April into a paddock that hadn’t been cropped for many years.

We then travelled to Jumble Springs to inspect a crop of Gregory, entered by Andrew Smith. The crop was sown on 25th April into fallow ground.

Next stop was at Kaludah with a crop of Flanker entered by Alan Jarvis that was sown on 15th April into wheat stubble.

Morning smoko was provided by local farming ladies in the paddock at Kaludah.

Crop number four was a crop of Condo at Woodleigh, sown on 20th June, undersown with lucerne, sown into fallow and entered by Alex Jarvis.

Next stop was at Glenoma with a crop of Raider sown on 23rd April into fallow entered by Greg Radford.

Last crop prior to lunch was entered by Adam Larkings on Glenrovan. This crop of Sunchaser was sown on 1st May into wheat stubble.

We had a stop over in Tottenham for lunch before travelling onto the next property.

Crop number seven for the day was entered by Terry Fishpool. This was a paddock of Kittyhawk at Minara which had been sown on 31st March into fallow.

Next stop was at Kurrajong Dale, where Eric Fishpool entered a crop of Stealth which had been sown on 22nd April into new ground.

We then called in and inspected Delta Ag variety trials at Landsdale.

The next crop in the competition was entered by Jayde Fishpool on Stanley’s. This was a paddock of Stealth sown into long fallow on the 10th April.

Last crop for the day was at Dysart, which was a crop of Westcourt durum wheat, entered by Paul Adam. The crop was sown on 25th May into a paddock that had been sown with chickpeas in 2023.

The winner on the day was Eric Fishpool with a score of 147.

Second was Jayde Fishpool with a score of 146.

Third was Paul Adam with a score of 129.

The day finished at Dysart with afternoon smoko and a few cool drinks.

Thank you to our judges who travelled from orange and Narromine for the day and to Ag Bureau members and local farmers for attending. It was a great day of catching up and learning.

As the local winner, Eric was eligible and entered into the AgShows NSW/Suncorp Bank Dryland Wheat Competition Western District competition.

Paul was eligible and entered into AgShows NSW/Suncorp Bank Dryland Durum Wheat Competition Western Districts competition.

