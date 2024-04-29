2024 SRC receive their badges
Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School students who were recently presented with their SRC badges. The students were Khloe, Jackson, Orabelle, Abi, Veritty, Indie, Billy, Sophia, Lane, Ivy, Kayden, Ty, Ethan, Sonny, Blake and Ayden. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
