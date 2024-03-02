2024 SRC Announced

The Tottenham Central School’s 2024 Student Representative Council (SRC) has been announced. “Congratulations to Tottenham Central School’s 2024 SRC. These students were presented with their badges at the morning assembly on Monday 19th February.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

Latest News

2024 SRC Announced

02/03/2024|

The Tottenham Central School’s 2024 Student Representative Council (SRC) has [...]

We recommend