2024 School Leaders announced

ABOVE: The 2024 St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Leadership Team has been announced. Peter Elias and Willow Frost have been named School Captains. Oscar Charters and Abby Connell will take on the roles as Mercy House Captains, while Sally Ford and Olive Mercieca have the duties of O’Brien House Captains. Pictured: Olive Mercieca, Sally Ford, Willow Frost, Peter Elias, Oscar Charters, and Abby Connell. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

BELOW: Condobolin Public School Principal Lorraine Farrugia (centre, back) congratulated Stella Jarick (far left at back) and Murray Worthington (far right at back) on being named 2024 School Captains for 2024. The announcement was made at the annual Presentation Day, which was held on Monday, 11 December. Haylee Bell (Left, centre row) and Landon Windsor (right, centre row) were announced as Vice Captains. Rubie Haworth (left, front row) and Tommy Kirkman (right, front row) will take on the Prefect roles for 2024. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

BELOW: Congratulations to the 2024 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Bella Clemson and Ryan Goodsell are the 2024 School Captains. Vice Captains are Sam Cunningham and Kiera Stevenson. Errol Packham was named 2024 Prefect. Pictured: Errol Packham, Sam Cunningham, Ryan Goodsell, Bella Clemson, and Kiera Stevenson. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.