2024 R.A.S. Field Crop Competition

The 2024 R.A.S. Field Crop Competition was held on the 10th October.

There were 6 entries: Hindmarsh Barley, Mandalup Lupins, Sundancer Wheat, La Trobe Barley, Illabo Wheat, Trophy Canola and for interest a Linseed Crop.

“Thank you to our judges Henry Mitton (Delta Ag) and Paul Evans (Ag’n’Vet Services).” read the post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

The results on the day were: 1st Chris Hinchley – La Trobe Barley, 2nd Matt Randall – Hindmarsh Barley, 3rd Mat Aveyard – Illabo Wheat, Encouragement Brayden Coburn – Trophy Canola, Closest the Judge – Brayden Coburn and Best Q – Karl Turner.

“Thank you to our sponsors Ag ‘n’ Vet Services, Graincorp, Manildra Group and Lloyd Jones.

“Another great comp, thank you to everyone for being part of the day making it such a success. Thank you Chief Steward Mat Randall for making this day possible.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Show Facebook page.