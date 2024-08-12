2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman

On Saturday 27th July, Lake Cargelligo Show Society introduced their 2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman, Ivy Longmire.

“Well done Ivy and we can’t wait to see what you achieve over the next 12 months, we are sure you will be an incredible representative for our area.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook page.

“Thank you and also well done to our 2023 Young Women Grace Daunt” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook page.

ABOVE: 2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman, Ivy Longmire.