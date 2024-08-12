2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman
On Saturday 27th July, Lake Cargelligo Show Society introduced their 2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman, Ivy Longmire.
“Well done Ivy and we can’t wait to see what you achieve over the next 12 months, we are sure you will be an incredible representative for our area.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook page.
“Thank you and also well done to our 2023 Young Women Grace Daunt” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook page.
ABOVE: 2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman, Ivy Longmire.
Latest News
Celebrating Local Government Week
The Condobolin community helped Lachlan Shire Council celebrate Local Government [...]
Frensham offers a first class education
Advertorial. Boarding schools have long been valued for encouraging independence [...]
2024 Lake Cargelligo Young Woman
On Saturday 27th July, Lake Cargelligo Show Society introduced their [...]
CHS committed to providing an inclusive and supportive educational environment
Advertorial. Condobolin High is a small rural and isolated high [...]
A funding boost for Picnic Race Club
A $2,000 grant will mean there will be brand new [...]
Excited to be back!
Lake Cargelligo Central School Kalthi students were all excited to [...]