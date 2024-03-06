2023 CWA Award Winners
Tullibigeal Central School sent their congratulations to their 2023 Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group CWA Award Winners.
International Junior Travel Journal Competition 2023
First Prize – Chelsea
International Primary School PowerPoint Competition 2023
Second Prize – Abigail
International Junior Postcard Competition 2023
First Prize – Sophia
Second Prize – Kayden
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
