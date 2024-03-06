2023 CWA Award Winners

Tullibigeal Central School sent their congratulations to their 2023 Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group CWA Award Winners.

International Junior Travel Journal Competition 2023

First Prize – Chelsea

International Primary School PowerPoint Competition 2023

Second Prize – Abigail

International Junior Postcard Competition 2023

First Prize – Sophia

Second Prize – Kayden

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.