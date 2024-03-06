2023 CWA Award Winners

Abigail O'Reilly (Second Prize for International Primary School PowerPoint Competition 2023) and Kayden Pettingill (Second Prize International Junior Postcard Competition 2023). Absent are Chelsea Bendall and Sophia Newham.

Tullibigeal Central School sent their congratulations to their 2023 Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group CWA Award Winners.
International Junior Travel Journal Competition 2023
First Prize – Chelsea
International Primary School PowerPoint Competition 2023
Second Prize – Abigail
International Junior Postcard Competition 2023
First Prize – Sophia
Second Prize – Kayden
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.

