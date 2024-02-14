2023 CPS Year Six cohort farewelled at a special assembly

Condobolin Public School held their Year Six celebration event on Wednesday, 13 December.

Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia urged the Year Six cohort to “Remember the wonderful lessons they have learnt in their Primary school years. Lessons about the importance of getting along with others, being resilient and persistent, having the confidence to give new things a go and ensuring they are organised for learning and life so that they can not only achieve but exceed their potential,” in the Condobolin Public School Newsletter (Term Four, Week 10).

“I know that each of our Year 6 students have a lifetime of memories ahead but for now I encourage them all to look back on their growth and achievements during their time at Condobolin Public School with pride. Well done and congratulations to our graduating Year 6 students!”

The graduating class of 2023 included Mahayla Atkinson, Mereki Coe, Richard Coe, Rafael Marsh, Charli McCarten, Lucy McFadyen, Lucas Newell, Lacey Petty (Doyle), Summer Smith, Narla Stewart, Akarla Weatherall-McGrath, Chloe Bennett, Eden Brook, Joseph Colley, Archie Dargin, Kelise Dargin, Jacob Doyle, Kye Kendall, Hattie Leighton, Clancy Lewis, Isabella Marsh, Anastasia Phillips, Jordan Prince, Mya Tangye, Evelyn Verney, Ruby Wainwright, Jeston Benedict, Zahlee Blewitt, Tess Cunningham, Joshua Dabinett, Paityn Jackson, Sonny Lister, Elise Milne, Hayley Small, Casey Thompson, Emilee Weaver, Kobie Whiley, Badyn Williams, Chelsea Smith, Lincoln Wright, Tyler Tomkinson and Daesean Ritchie.

Ms Porter, Ms Seagrott, Miss Davies, Miss Buerckner, Miss Crimmins and Mrs Hudson wished all their students the very best for their High School journey ahead.

Students attending Condobolin High School will have their first day in Year Seven on Thursday, 8 February.