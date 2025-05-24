$10 million funding to target high-risk weeds

By Melissa Blewitt

A $10 million funding boost will help local Councils target high risk weeds control and eradication on primary production and public land.

The NSW Government Weeds Action Program funds local councils, known as Local Control Authorities (LCA), to detect and respond quickly to incursions of new high-risk weeds.

The program focuses on prevention and early intervention to stop the spread of problem weeds by providing practical resources and on-ground support to ensure a proactive and coordinated response by LCAs.

“Weeds are a serious threat to our environment and economy, and our government is focused on investing this $10 million to empower LCAs who work with community groups and farmers to protect their lands and livestock,” Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.

“This investment helps communities tackle invasive weed species head-on by supporting local management efforts, improving detection of these weeds and then responding with know-how and strong coordination between government agencies, councils and landholders.

“The Minns Government is committed to supporting our primary producers and regional communities manage these high-risk weeds, so we keep our landscapes healthy and productive.”

Under the NSW Government the Weeds Action Program is focused on efforts to reduce the spread of invasive weeds to support healthy landscapes and strong agricultural productivity.

The NSW Government’s program commissions LCAs to undertake services such as surveillance, and rapid response to prevent, eradicate or contain new infestations of priority weeds. In addition, the program funds training for LCA biosecurity officers so they can effectively respond to biosecurity emergencies across NSW.

LCAs make applications for funding under the program and need to demonstrate they are focusing on high-risk weeds to gain approved funding. This year the NSW Government has approved 92 funding applications from 86 LCAs.

High-risk weeds targeted by the NSW Government’s Weeds Action Program include: Parthenium weed causes allergies and respiratory issues in people, liver damage in livestock and outcompetes pastures and crops. The program works to keep NSW Parthenium weed free through collaborative action and surveillance programs.

Rubber vine can invade pastures, waterways and natural areas, climbing up to 30 metres high. A major threat to grazing industries can cause livestock deaths. Found in Queensland, it could become a major weed in Western NSW.

Tropical Soda Apple (TSA), an aggressive, prickly, perennial shrub, invades open and semi-shaded areas in pastures, along rivers and in forests. It reduces biodiversity, displaces native plants and disrupts ecological processes. Its foliage is unpalatable to livestock. TSA is found on the North Coast, Mid-Coast, Hunter and New England areas.

Alligator weed has been found in the Namoi Valley, Griffith and Woomargama areas. It’s a significant risk to irrigation and poses a threat to the Murray Darling Basin.

Harrisia cactus is a highly invasive weed which poses a serious threat to agriculture and native ecosystems. It reduces pasture productivity, hinders livestock movement and outcompetes native plants. Harrisia cactus is found in the North West and Hunter regions.

The program is funding significant face-to-face support from local councils to farmers and other land managers with expert advice, weed identification and management options. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development through its biosecurity and Local Land Services teams has developed a strong working partnership with the LCAs and communities, which aims to support the protection of NSW’s farmland, native bushland and waterways for future generations.

