$1 million to support Central West young people at risk

Media Release

The Minns Labor Government is investing in regional services to support young people facing disadvantage.

Down The Track has been awarded $1 million to provide young people in Central West NSW with practical hands-on support and employment opportunities to have the best chance at success.

The program has been operating since 2016 in the regional communities of Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge, west of Parkes.

Down The Track helps young people affected by complex issues such as domestic and family violence, drug and alcohol use, or who are disengaged from school. The programs it provides include:

• Back to Basics: Giving young people practical help to transition into the next phase of their lives, including setting up bank accounts, obtaining birth certificates and gaining their driver’s licence.

• Trackin’ Good: Providing education and skills training, including hospitality and agricultural courses such as sheep shearing, to improve young peoples’ confidence and address skills gaps in the local community.

• Helping Hand: Connecting young people to services and wellbeing support that help them to re-engage with the education pathways of their choice.

Down The Track has secured funding of $1,050,000 over five years, under the Community and Family Support program, which invests in a range of early intervention initiatives to improve outcomes for young people, their families and communities. An estimated 90% of Down The Track’s clients are Aboriginal.

This funding aligns with the Minns Labor Government’s ongoing commitment to divert young people away from the justice system.

Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington announced the funding boost during a visit to the region on Thursday 4th September.

“Down The Track has offered early intervention, mentoring and support for almost a decade, helping young people in Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge to find stability and get ahead.” said Kate Washington, Minister for Families and Communities.

“The young people helped by these programs have turned their lives around by building skills, gaining confidence and becoming job ready, because Down the Track has had their back.

“By investing in Down the Track, the Minns Labor Government is not only investing in young people, but also their families, their communities and the future.”

“This is fantastic news for Down The Track and the Lake Cargelligo community.” Member for Barwon Roy Butler stated.

“Larn and her team at Down The Track do some amazing work with local youth and it has had a real impact in the town.

“They deliver a range of prosocial programs that have helped many young people develop practical skills and gain useful experience. It’s not complicated, Down The Track provides practical skills and assistance that helps young people get on track. The more we can do that, the more young people we will see become contributors to their community.”

“This ongoing funding is a gamechanger for Down The Track and our local community. It allows us to increase our support for young people, build more pathways to employment, and bring real stability to our work.” Larn Masterson CEO of Down The Track said.

“Most importantly, this funding lets us focus on what matters most – creating opportunities for young people that wouldn’t otherwise exist here in Lake Cargelligo.”

Media Release Contributed.

Images sourced from Roy Butler MP Facebook page.