Zahn has been selected

A huge congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Zahn (above)He recently spent a week playing AFL in Broken Hill in a Riverina team. Zahn has now been selected in a NSW team. 22 boys were selected out of the 10 teams that were competing. What a fantastic opportunity to showcase his skills and further his sporting journey. “We wish him all the best for his continued sporting adventure, and thank his family for making this week possible.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.