Zac wins Condo Golf Open

Condobolin Sports Club held their golf Open day with 141 starters from as far as Tuross Heads, Swan Hill, Wee Waa, and everywhere in between, with a strong field of low markers taking on our course. Winner of the day was Zac Mitchell with a Par round 71, runner up was Jordan Smith with 72.

ABOVE: Brad Hurley presenting Zac Mitchell with his trophy. Image Contributed.