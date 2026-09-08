Young riders saddle up in preparation for Show

Recently, Condobolin Pony Club hosted a successful rally day, with a fantastic turnout of young riders preparing for the 2026 Condobolin show.

Throughout the day, riders took part in a variety of lessons and activities designed to improve their riding skills, confidence, and horsemanship.

The rally provided an excellent opportunity for members to receive guidance from experienced instructors while practising in a supportive and encouraging environment.

It was wonderful to see so many enthusiastic young riders eager to learn and develop their abilities.

The dedication of the riders, along with the support of parents, volunteers, and instructors, contributed to a rewarding and enjoyable day for everyone involved.

Contributed by Kathy Parnaby.