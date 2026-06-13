Young defeat Rams in one-point thriller

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT- Round 7

Condo VS Young

On Saturday 30th May, the Rams hosted the Young Yabbies for Round 7 and our first ever KMWL Family Day at Ram Park. It was a fantastic day for the club, with a huge crowd, plenty of youngsters running around and enough smiles on the hill to remind everyone why country rugby is so special.

The Rams got off to a perfect start. Will Moxey crossed the line early, then Phar Nicholson added the extras. Moxey then decided one try wasn’t enough, the big fella went back for seconds quicker than Jack Toole at a free bbq. Great effort Moxey.

The Yabbies hit back as good sides do, but the Rams kept throwing punches. Young crossed for a try of their own, also nailing a penalty goal, but the rams refused to take a backwards step. At halftime the Rams held a narrow 12-10 lead after a quality first 40 minutes of footy.

The second half was an absolute arm wrestle.

Josh Thompson crossed for his first Rams try and there wasn’t a bloke at Ram Park who wasn’t happy for him. The celebration was bigger than some weddings I’ve been to. Well done Josh.

George Simiana followed shortly after. After an afternoon of handing out free chiropractic adjustments, he crashed over under the posts. Tom Clemson converted and the Rams were right in the contest.

And what about Tom Patton? He was absolutely everywhere yesterday. If there was a tackle to make, a carry to take or a breakdown to hit, Tommy was already there.

Unfortunately…. The Yabbies refused to read the script. Their defence was rock solid. And every time the Rams landed a punch, they fired one straight back. Collecting two more tries, a conversion and a penalty goal. The game had turned into an absolute nail biter.

With time almost up and the Rams trailing by one, the boys were handed a shot at glory. A penalty goal on the siren that would have stolen the chocolates. Ram Park went quiet. Blokes stopped breathing. Even the old boys stopped offering advice for a few seconds.

Unfortunately, it fell short (we will blame the rain) leaving the Yabbies with a 25-24 victory in one of the best games you’ll see all year.

Yes, our winning streak is over….but if that’s what losing looks like, we’ll take it. The effort, heart and fight shown by the boys was unreal. Nobody took a backwards step and every bloke emptied the tank.

Massive credit to Young for making the trip over. You boys played a cracking game and were great company all day. While the Yabbies might have got the chocolates on the paddock, the Rams made sure there was no doubt who won the boat race. That one wasn’t particularly close.

The day was rounded out perfectly at the Railway, where front rower Fred Stuckey swapped the scrum cap for the DJ decks. Unlike most front rowers attempting a second career, Fred actually knew what he was doing and kept the joint humming well into the night.

At the end of the day, every Ram should hold his head high. The culture, mateship and spirit around this club right now is something special. Blokes are playing for each other, old boys are loving it and everyone is proud to pull on the blue jersey. That’s what Condo Rugby is all about.

Points: 1. Tom Clemson; 2. Callum Wald ; 3. Tom Patton. Players’ Player: Josh Thompson.

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.

Image Credit: Clemosphotography Facebook page.