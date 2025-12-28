Year 9 visit local businesses
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 students have recently completed two days of visiting local business to develop their understanding of some amazing career opportunities that they have in town.
They visited Outback Builders, NSW Paramedics, Lake Cargelligo Hospital, Fisho’s, Cappa Industries, The Commerical Hotel, Summit Ag and Cargelligo Engineering.
A Representative from each business spoke to students about TAFE or University requirements, work placement opportunities, and how to work successfully in their fields.
Students were engaged, asked numerous questions and showed some initiative – especially when they were allowed to be patients and paramedics!
“A big thank you to Lake Learning Links Futures for this wonderful opportunity.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
