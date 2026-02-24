Year 9 Commerce Students: Entrepreneurs in Action!

In term 4, West Wyalong High School Year 9 Commerce students took a big step into the world of business by running their own small ventures.

From loaded fries and sausage sizzles to hamburger sliders, sweets and slices, soft drinks, and even a car wash, the students showcased incredible creativity and hard work!

Throughout the activity, students developed innovative business ideas, mastered marketing strategies, and delivered outstanding customer service. With a healthy dose of competition, each group focused on maximising profits by carefully tracking their sales and expenses and applying real-world business skills to calculate their final earnings.

A huge congratulations to all students for their dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm in making this initiative a great success!

To top it off, all profits have been generously donated to the local branch of CanAssist, supporting those in need within the West Wyalong community.

Source and Image Credits: West Wyalong High School Facebook page.