Two Tottenham organisations to receive grant funding

Compiled by Hayley Egan

A total of 42 organisations in the Parkes Electorate were recently named successful in their applications for 2025-26 Volunteer Grant, two of which are from Tottenham.

Grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 are available each year through the Volunteer Grants program. Grants can be used to purchase communication or insurance items and/or purchase items for

the main purpose of supporting volunteer cohorts and volunteer-run activities.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said the grants were spread across the 400,000 sq km electorate and would benefit groups as diverse as show societies, football clubs, event organisations and Scouts.

“I’m pleased to announce that a total of $62,966 in 2025-26 Volunteer Grants has been awarded to 42 organisations across the electorate,” Mr Chaffey said.

Two of those lucky organisations are from Tottenham. They were the Tottenham Community Gym Committee Inc. and Tottenham Welfare Council Inc.

Both organisations will receive $2,000 each from the grant.

Sources: Jamie Chaffey MP Facebook page and jamiechaffey.com.au.