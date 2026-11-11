Students Meet With Constable Nat

On Friday 23rd October, Constable Nat stopped by Tullamore Central School to visit the students to explain the importance of caring for community property. Students made the commitment to look after the much-loved park, and reporting any broken or damaged equipment to an adult. HE. Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 10/11/2026By

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