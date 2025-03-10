Year 8 make muffins
On Thursday 20th February, some of the Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 8 TAS students had a practical lesson in the kitchen. They made Chocolate Muffins. Lots of young cooks in the making, from measuring ingredients, melting butter, and mixing by hand. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Condobolin Sandhill Googars
The Condobolin Sandhill Googars put in an amazing effort when [...]
Bernadette recognised
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co’s Bernadette Binnie has won [...]
Crysta Healing Crystals closes shop front
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Crysta Healing Crystals will no longer [...]
Carmel Kelly to embark on a great adventure
By David Ellery Trundle's 15-year-old Carmel Kelly, a member of [...]
Merit awards for week 4
On Friday 21st February, the Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award [...]
Success in Warren
A chosen group of students from Trundle Central School attended [...]