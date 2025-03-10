Year 8 make muffins

On Thursday 20th February, some of the Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 8 TAS students had a practical lesson in the kitchen. They made Chocolate Muffins. Lots of young cooks in the making, from measuring ingredients, melting butter, and mixing by hand. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 06/03/2025By

Latest News

Success in Warren

11/03/2025|

A chosen group of students from Trundle Central School attended [...]

We recommend