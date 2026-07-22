Year 5/6 Students Make Bottle Rockets Soar
On Thursday 25th June, Ungarie Central School Year 5/6 students put their STEM skills to the test, launching bottle rockets they designed and built during term 2. Excitement filled the air as they watched whose rocket flew furthest and fastest. These lessons foster teamwork, practical skills, resilience, and the ability to implement feedback—essential skills for the future. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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