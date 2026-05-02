Year 5/6 Easter Fun

On Wednesday 1st April, Tottenham Central School’s wonderful Year 5/6 students created the cutest Easter bunny cupcakes. Not only were they busy having fun, they were learning lots!
Students applied English skills – reading and following a procedure, Maths skills – carefully measuring, teamwork skills – working together, life skills – washing up and cleaning and creative skills – designing adorable bunny faces!
The cupcakes looked and smelled amazing!
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 29/04/2026By

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