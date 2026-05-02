Start of season is something special

Round 1 Wrap Up – Condo v West Wyalong

The start of the season is always something special – beautiful weather, soft green grass, and kids full of excitement ready to get into the action.

Our U6s had their very first game of the competition – a collective horde of 6 little legends chasing a tiny ball, already impressing everyone with their athletic efforts. Watching them walk off the field like the superstars they know they’re becoming is always a crowd favourite.

Our U8s (tag and tackle) are back with renewed passion, keen to keep building their skills, making new friends, and of course, scoring a try or two – the perfect bonus for playing the game they love.

U10, U11 tag, and U12 teams are all fired up and ready to take on the season, showing their coaches (past and present!) that they do listen … most of the time.

The first competitive game came from our U14 girls tackle team. They came out strong with a couple of quick tries and had the scoreboard in their favour early. West Wyalong fought back hard and managed to take the win, but a great effort from our girls.

Our U14 boys followed and came out firing, setting the tone early. Despite a strong challenge from West Wyalong, Condo held the momentum and came away with a well-earned win.

The U17s tag girls ran out to big cheers from the U14 boys – and it must have worked! Carrying that energy onto the field, they secured another great win for Condo.

The final game of the day saw our U16 boys take the field. Big hits, high energy, and fast-paced footy made for a tough contest. While the result didn’t go our way, it’s only the beginning of the season.

A big thank you to West Wyalong Junior Rugby League Club for hosting a fantastic day of footy, and to all our volunteers who help make days like this possible. To our players and families – thank you for making the trip and bringing such great spirit.

Next Saturday is the ANZAC Bye, with our next game set for 2nd May in Parkes.

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.