New Firefighting Vehicle for Derriwong to boost capability across Mid Lachlan Valley Team

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team (MLVT) Derriwong Brigade has taken delivery of a new firefighting vehicle, which will significantly enhance operational capability, firefighter safety, and community protection.

The upgrade will play a vital role in strengthening preparedness and response capability across the MLVT area, which spans multiple local government areas and a large rural footprint.

“Two new Category 1 tankers have been delivered to the Ormond–Mungery Brigade (Parkes Shire) and the Derriwong Brigade (Lachlan Shire). These modern appliances represent a substantial upgrade from their predecessors, increasing onboard water capacity from 3,300 litres to 4,000 litres, enabling crews to operate more effectively and for longer periods during incidents,” a post on the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team Facebook Page read.

“The new tankers are also fitted with enhanced crew protection and safety systems, designed to improve firefighter survivability in extreme fire conditions. In addition, each appliance is equipped with a front-mounted water monitor, allowing crews to undertake firefighting operations from within the safety of the vehicle cabin when required.

“Further strengthening incident management capability, two Category 16 Group Officer vehicles have been allocated to the Forbes Shire. These vehicles are purpose-built to support command and control functions at incidents and are fitted with advanced communications systems and operational technology.

“The Category 16 vehicles will enable Group Officers to more effectively coordinate firefighting operations, manage resources, and maintain situational awareness at complex and fast-moving incidents.”

Mid Lachlan Valley Team Operational Officer Level 2, Scott Baker, said the new vehicles are a critical investment in both frontline capability and firefighter safety.

“These new appliances provide our brigades and Group Officers with modern, fit-for-purpose equipment that directly improves how we respond to incidents across our region,” he explained in a statement on the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team Facebook Page.

“The increased water capacity, enhanced safety systems, and improved command capability will ensure our volunteers are better supported while protecting their communities.”

The delivery of these vehicles forms part of the NSW Rural Fire Service’s ongoing commitment to ensuring brigades are equipped with contemporary, reliable, and safe firefighting appliances.