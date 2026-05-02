Penrith Panthers extend Billy Phillips contract

Penrith Panthers is pleased to announce the upgrade and extension of Billy Phillips, with the forward now contracted until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Phillips, who was previously signed through to the end of 2027, has secured a further two-year extension as part of the upgraded deal.

The Forbes junior, originally from Lake Cargelligo in the state’s Central West, debuted in Round 26 last season and has played all five NRL games so far this year.

A product of the Panthers development system, Phillips has progressed through the Club’s pathways from junior representative teams to Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup, before earning his opportunity at NRL level.

Panthers General Manager of Football Shane Elford said the extension reflects the Club’s belief in Phillips’ continued development.

“Billy is a quality young player who represents the Club strongly on and off the field,” Elford said.

“He’s extremely hardworking and has taken his opportunity in first grade with two hands this season.

“He’s come through our system and understands what it means to represent the Panthers. We’re excited to see his continued growth over the coming years.”

Media Release (Panthers Media [Signings] – www.penrithpanthers.com.au)