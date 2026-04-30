Year 3/4 learn about the planet

Trundle Central School students in Year 3/4 were recently busy budding scientists, creating their own terrariums to explore the wonders of our planet’s four earth systems: the lithosphere, atmosphere, biosphere, and hydrosphere! By designing these miniature ecosystems, students are learning hands-on about how rocks and soil, air, living things, and water interact and depend on each other. It’s a fantastic way to deepen their understanding of environmental science—right in the classroom! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.