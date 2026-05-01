2026 Cross Country

Tullibigeal Central School held their Cross Country on Thursday 2nd April. “We are so proud of all our students for their effort and determination.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. It was a very close one, with Macarthur taking the win by just 1 point. Well done to everyone! Congratulations to the age champions – Brayden, Savannah, Alice, Ty, Orabelle, Shay-lee, Ellijah and Dylan. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.