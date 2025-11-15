Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 explore Parkes

Trundle Central School students from Years 3, 4, 5 & 6 had a fantastic day out on Wednesday 29th October, visiting the Questacon exhibition in Parkes!

They spent an hour and a half diving into hands-on, problem-solving activities that had everyone thinking, creating, and having fun.

The adventure continued with a trip to the Parkes Radio Telescope, where students took part in an exciting treasure hunt and discovered more about The Dish and its incredible role in the moon landing and space exploration.

It was a day full of curiosity, learning, and smiles all around — what a wonderful experience for the budding scientists and explorers!

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.