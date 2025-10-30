Year 12’s final week

Year 12 students started their last week of school on Monday 22nd September. Students dressed as Ungarie Central School staff for the day. •ABOVE: Ethan as Mr Cattle, Allora as Miss Parkinson, Kate as Mrs Jackson, Gavin as Mrs Protheroe, Josh as Mrs Cooper and Mitchell as Mrs Roscarel. All Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 29/10/2025By

Latest News

LAP DUX 2024

31/10/2025|

Congratulations are extended to Mr Harry Roscarel, previously of Ungarie [...]

50 for Quade

30/10/2025|

Congratulations to Quade Peterson (Colts) who made a half century [...]

We recommend