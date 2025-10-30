Year 12’s final week

Year 12 students started their last week of school on Monday 22nd September. Students dressed as Ungarie Central School staff for the day. •ABOVE: Ethan as Mr Cattle, Allora as Miss Parkinson, Kate as Mrs Jackson, Gavin as Mrs Protheroe, Josh as Mrs Cooper and Mitchell as Mrs Roscarel. All Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.