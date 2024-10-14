Year 12 students graduate the Western Access Program
On Friday 20th September, Trundle Central School year 12 students had their Western Access Program (WAP) graduation award night in Dubbo.
The students represented themselves outstandingly!
“Congratulations to all our students for their efforts in their studies over the past year. Your awards were very much deserved. Special mention to Harrison, Laney and Blair who were recognised as being consistent achievers. Well done all.” read the secondary report in the school newsletter.
Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Western Access Program Facebook page.
