Year 10 Work Experience

Recently, Trundle Central School year 10 students were involved in work experience. This a valuable opportunity to learn about the workforce and develop workplace skills. “Thank you to all the businesses who support our program.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 10/12/2024By

