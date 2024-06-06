Xavier receives special award

On Thursday 23rd May, during Catholic Schools Week, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School presented a very special award to student Xavier Gaut.

The Catherine McAuley award is presented to a Year 6 student who displays the values of Catherine – kind and compassionate.

Catherine was a beautiful woman who loved God deeply and devoted her life to the service of others especially by educating women and children who were disadvantaged.

Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.