WSSA Cross Country

Congratulations to the eight Tottenham Central School primary students who participated in the WSSA cross country trials on Wednesday 12 June.

The students competed very well in their respective events in the typical winter Orange weather.

A huge congratulations to Evelyn who placed 6th in the 11 girls and to Drew who placed 4th in the 12/13 boys.

Evelyn and Drew have qualified for the State PSSA Championships to be held Tuesday 23 July. A huge shout out to all the parents and grandparents who stood in the inclement weather supporting their children.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.