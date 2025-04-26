Wrigley Cattle Co achieve a triple top price

By Melissa Blewitt

Wrigley Cattle Co Bull Sale achieved full clearance and reached their top price of $16,000 three times over.

The sale returned an average price of $10,651 and a top of $16,000 for lots 1, 22 and 52. It was held on property at Waitohi on Friday, 28 March.

It was return clients, Peter and Allan Stuckey, Murtonga Pastoral, Homesworth, Condobolin, who secured Wrigley U11 as the first sale topper.

The 21-month-old weighed 816 kilograms with an estimated breeding value (EBVs) in the top 10 per cent of the breed, He had a scrotal circumference of +4.3. He is the son of Tehama Testament and out of Wrigley S34.

Wrigley U11 also recorded a +3.5 birthweight, +7.2 eye muscle area, +2.5 intramuscular fat. And +54 carcase weight. He was described as “A beefy bull with B- muscle score and huge scrotal. Moderate birth weight with good calving ease,” in the 2025 Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale Catalogue.

“From all at Wrigley Cattle Co we would like to say a big thank you to the buyers and underbidders at our first on property sale,” Anna Elder from Wrigley Cattle Co said.

“We are very proud of the result with 100 per cent clearance and big support from repeat and local buyers.

“Bulls sold to $16,000 three times and averaged $10,651.

“It was quite the effort from our team to get set up for our first on property sale but couldn’t be more pleased with how the day came together and would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes.

“Lastly thank you to the team at KMWL for conducting the sale,” Anna concluded.

JA and KJ Elder (Queensland) were another buyer who purchased a sale topper, Wrigley U203 for $16,000.

U203 was sired by Twynam Q22 and out of Wrigley N19. The 21-month-old weighed 824 kilograms, with EBV’s in the top 10 per cent of the breed, with a+64 for 200 day weight. U203 was described as “a good looking young bull with plenty of growth and carcase weight” in the 2025 Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale Catalogue.

Another Condobolin buyer, Colin Hall (Coobong), bid on the final sale topper, Wrigley U119 ($16,000). Son of Tehama Testament and out of Wrigley P18, the 21-month-old bull weighed 842 kilograms with EBV’s in the top 10 per cent with +0.9 retail beef yield and +0.82 leg angle. The 2025 Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale Catalogue described him as “a good looking carcase improver with fertility.”